GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clelin Ferrell was one of the small cadre of Clemson footballers signing autographs Saturday at Haywood Mall in Greenville. But one particular autograph was caught on camera, and now the moment has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.
Josh Gibson, an avid Clemson fan, spotted a special moment between Ferrell and a veteran. Gibson snapped a photo of Ferrell gifting the other man a unique piece of memorabilia: a purple game jersey that the Tigers wear for military appreciation each year.
Gibson says Ferrell was very low-key about it, writing on Facebook "He didn't even want the attention it garnered...but that was hard to ignore!"
Gibson tells FOX Carolina this moment came after Ferrell spent a good part of the day signing countless autographs, and now a special moment captured purely by chance is making the rounds on Facebook. Since originally sharing the photo early Saturday evening, Gibson's post has been passed on more than 1,300 times, and is only bound to gain more momentum.
The veteran couldn't be immediately identified, but the post is bound to find him the faster it spreads online.
