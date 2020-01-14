CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- After facing the LSU Tigers in the National Championship, the Clemson Tigers have arrived back home in the Upstate.
During the Championship, they fell to the LSU Tigers ending Clemson's 29-game winning streak. The game was also quarterback Trevor Lawrence's first loss.
Coach Dabo Swinney commented in the post game press conference on how the team is moving forward, “This hurts right now, a lot of pain. I hurt for all of our fans. But what an incredible run, and we’ll get back to work.”
Clemson players now get to rest in the off season until they return to the field.
Clemson's spring practice starts in a month and a half, six weeks from Wednesday.
