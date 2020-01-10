GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Clemson Tigers have landed in New Orleans for their third straight national championship appearance in hopes of winning the school's fourth-ever national championship title.
The Tigers landed just after 5 p.m.
The Tigers' chartered Delta flight left GSP around 3:20 p.m.
The team left from the university just after 1:15 p.m.
PHOTOS: Clemson departs for National Championship in New Orleans
Super fan Dean “the Hat” Cox organized a sendoff for the Tigers from the Roper Mountain Road bridge over I-85 in Greenville. Cox and a group of Tiger fans gathered to cheer on the caravan of buses as they passed on the way to the airport.
"Being out there just proves that we’re all in and appreciate the team and what they do," Cox said.
The Tigers will face Louisiana State in the national championship on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
The last time Clemson played in New Orleans was in the 2017 Sugar Bowl, where they fell to Alabama.
Clemson last faced LSU in 2012 during the Chick-Fil-A bowl, with Clemson winning by just one point. In the overall series, LSU has 2 wins to Clemson's one.
