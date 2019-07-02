CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Clemson Tigers have been nominated for "Best Team" at ESPN's annual network awards.
Joining Clemson in the category are the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Toronto Raptors, Baylor Bears women’s basketball team, Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team and the U.S. women’s national soccer team.
Fans can click here to vote for the 2018 Tigers to win the ESPY for Best Team.
Clemson’s nominated 2018 squad became the first team in major college football to post a 15-0 record since 1897.
Memorial Service announced for Clemson student who passed away after falling off roof
