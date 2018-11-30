CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers are headed to Charlotte as they try to attain their fourth straight ACC Championship. If they get it, the Tigers will be the first team in ACC history to get 4 straight conference wins.
The Tigers meet Pitt on Saturday for the first time since 2016. The Tigers fell to the Panthers in that meeting. If the Tigers win this time, they will snap a two-game losing streak against Pitt.
The game will be played on the tenth anniversary of Dabo Swinney being named full-time head coach. That announcement was made on Dec. 1, 2008.
Coach Swinney and Pitt head Coach Pat Narduzzi addressed the media on Friday.
The ACC also revealed the 2018 ACC Championship trophy during a pre-game news conference.
The game kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday on ABC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.