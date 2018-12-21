CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers will be spending Christmas in Dallas, Texas preparing to face Notre Dame.
The Clemson University Athletics Department said the team’s buses will be leaving the Football Complex at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The second-seeded Tigers will face third-seeded Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29.
The game marks Clemson’s fourth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. Alabama is the only other program to ever make the playoffs four years in a row.
The game will be only the Tigers’ second-ever appearance in the Cotton Bowl, dating back to the program’s first ever bowl bid in 1940, the Athletics Department said.
Clemson has only faced Notre Dame on three other occasions. Clemson won the most recent matchup in 2015 with a 2-point conversion for a 24-22 victory.
