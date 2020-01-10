GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said the Clemson Tigers football team will fly out from the airport on Friday afternoon ahead of their national championship game in New Orleans.
The Tigers will depart at 3:20 p.m.
The university said the team will leave the Reeves Complex on campus at 1:15 p.m.
Super fan Dean “the Hat” Cox said he'll be cheering on the Tigers from Roper Mountain Road in Greenville. Cox said he will be on the bridge that passes over I-385 at 1:30 pm.
Cox encourages other fans to come out and help him cheer on the Tigers. He said he'll have on his iconic orange cowboy hat, so you can't miss him!
"Being out there just proves that we’re all in and appreciate the team and what they do," Cox said.
FOX Carolina will have live coverage of the departure on FOXCarolina.com, in our app, and on Facebook.
The Tigers will face Louisiana State in the national championship on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.