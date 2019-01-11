Cotton Bowl Football

Clemson safety Isaiah Simmons (11) kisses the trophy as he and his teammates celebrate their 30-3 win against Notre Dame in the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Clemson won 30-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

 Jeffrey McWhorter

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - After celebrating with Clemson fans this weekend on their National Championship win, the Tigers will be heading to the White House to meet with President Trump.

The president tweeted Friday evening he was looking forward to hosting the Tigers on Monday, January 14, complimenting head coach Dabo Swinney and the team on their win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Clemson rolled over Alabama 44-16 on January 7 to take home the 2019 title.

The Crimson Tide also visited Trump after winning the 2018 title.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.