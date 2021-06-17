CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Clemson Athletics announced that the university will add women's lacrosse and women's gymnastics as varsity programs in the next two years.
According to Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich, lacrosse is projected to begin competition in the 2022-2023 academic year and gymnastics will begin competition in the 2023-2024 academic year.
“We are thrilled to be able to add these two high-profile women’s sports and expand opportunities for female student-athletes,” said Radakovich in a news release. “Over the past six weeks, we’ve heard from many representatives of various potential sports, and spent a great deal of time examining several possibilities and ultimately evaluating which sports would be best for Clemson Athletics. The combination of women’s lacrosse and gymnastics gives us the ability to compete for ACC and NCAA Division I Championships, and we know our community will embrace these new programs. We are grateful to the University for their partnership which will enable us to bring these new opportunities to Clemson.”
Athletic officials said the department has successfully added women's golf and softball in recent years while the university has also seen consistent growth in its female student population.
