CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson Athletic officials announced on Thursday that men’s outdoor and indoor track & field and cross country programs will continue as varsity sports.
Officials say that in addition to this, Clemson Athletics will add one or more women's varsity sports.
Clemson President Jim Clements said in a press release, this is the right decision for our University, our Department of Athletics and, most importantly, for the young men and women who proudly wear the Clemson uniform. “I am thrilled that we are able to continue these men’s programs and I am excited for the new varsity opportunities we will soon be adding for our female student- athletes.”
According to officials, the decision is based on new financial projects. These projections show the impacts of COVID-19 did not harm the University as much as anticipated. This news comes after the school announced last fall that they were making the difficult decision to end men’s track & field and cross country. Officials say that significant contributions from philanthropic fundraising along with state and federal financial support have led the University and Athletic Department to reconsider its decision.
“I am appreciative of the support of the University and our collaboration that will allow us to not only maintain our current sports portfolio but add to it in the very near future,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “As we communicated previously, the original decision was difficult, and we did what was necessary at the time to maintain compliance with gender equity while addressing our financial situation. I am excited about the future of Clemson Athletics and for our student-athletes.”
