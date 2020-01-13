NEW ORLEANS, LA (FOX Carolina) - A battle of Tigers for the National Championship will unfold in the Superdome Monday night.
The Clemson Tigers and the Louisiana State Tigers, both 14-0, are meeting for the fourth time ever with the biggest prize in college football on the line.
The game will kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Clemson last faced LSU in 2012 during the Chick-Fil-A bowl, with Clemson winning by just one point. In the overall series, LSU has 2 wins to Clemson's one.
