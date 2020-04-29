CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Clemson University announced Wednesday that they are planning to reopen a few outdoor recreational areas, though extended a suspension of statewide events.
Those limited outdoor rec areas include the South Carolina Botanical Garden, portions of the Clemson Experimental Forest, and the Walker Golf Course.
The Botanical Garden will open its trails and outdoor exhibits starting Monday, May 4 from 9 a.m. until sunset. Clemson officials ask that all guests follow social distancing guidelines while visiting the garden.
The Clemson Experimental Forest will open the Fants Grove area on Monday, May 4. Social distancing protocols will be implemented.
Issaqueena Recreation Area, Keowee Heights/Doyle Bottom Rd, and Waldrop Stone Falls, among other areas, will remain closed as officials say they are working to clean-up after severe weather blew through the area.
Tee times for the golf course will be taken on Thursday, April 30 with the course officially opening on May 1 with strict social distancing protocols in place. For more on the golf course, click here.
All other university recreational areas will remain closed.
Clemson said they've extended their suspension of all statewide events through June 1. The university has already canceled all summer camps and educational programs on the main campus.
With all of this being said, Clemson still plans to return to in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.
