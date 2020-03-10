CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- While Clemson University officials are awaiting the test results of one possible COVID-19 case, Clemson is asking students to prepare for the chance of students moving to online instruction.
In the event in-person class is disrupted, students should bring home all necessary materials to continue class, when they leave for spring break.
Officials say no decision has been mad yet, but the public can keep up with updates here.
