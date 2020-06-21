CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Sunday, the City of Clemson and Clemson University announced an increased detection of coronavirus throughout their community.
Officials say they've begun testing wastewater coming into the Cochran Road Wastewater Treatment Plant, and initial results show the presence of elevated COVID-19 levels.
The announcement comes in the wake of a large spike in coronavirus cases throughout South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has also reported an increase in cases identified in individuals younger than 30 years of age.
Both city and university officials are encouraging all individuals to continue to wear face coverings in public and maintain social distancing as they work to curb the virus - not just within their community, but the country.
For more information, click here.
MORE NEWS:
If you're firing up the grill this Father's Day, avoid these recalled meats and veggies
Greenville sees 2 probable, 124 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as SC's total reaches 23,756
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.