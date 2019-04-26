Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Clemson University announced contract extensions for some key personnel in the Clemson Athletics Department.
Clemson football Head Coach Dabo Swinney, received a ten year contract extension averaging 9.3 million dollars a year with $50 million guaranteed.
Coach Swinney has been serving as head coach since he took of the position in the interim of 2008 and has spent 10 full seasons as head coach from 2009-2018. His contract will carry him through until the end of the 2028 season.
Athletic's Director Dan Radakovich also agreed on an extension that runs through June of 2024. Radakovich has served in the role of Athletics director since 2012.
He was named Sports Business Journal’s Athletic Director of the Year in 2017 after the football program claimed the first of its two national championships in the past three years.
In addition to the previously mentioned extensions, the Clemson University Board of Trustees also approved raises for Football Assistant Coaches, Men's Basketball Assistant Coaches, and the Women's Basketball Head Coach.
