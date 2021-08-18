CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Students and staff in Tiger Town will need to grab a mask as they head out to the first day of classes at Clemson University.
Last night leaders issued a mask mandate, following a ruling from the State Supreme Court about whether or not higher education institutions have the abbility to do so.
The mandate is universal and says masks must be worn in any Clemson University building statewide, including dining halls and residence halls.
“I was standing in the middle of my dorm building with a bunch of my friends and one of them ran down the hall, and he was yelling ‘We have to wear masks again and we have to wear them in the residential areas, too,'" said freshman Miles Collins. "That was kinda weird just because we’re in the middle of the hall without masks and it was so sudden.”
Freshman Harrison Langpaul said he was disappointed about the decision, especially following welcome week, where students were not required to wear masks.
But it was those events caused some professors to worry. Associate professor Kimberly Paul was planning to organize a walk out Wednesday morning, urging university leaders to require masks again.
"I started this out of deep concern for all of us here at Clemson," Paul said. "Seeing the President's tweet of the freshman convocation, with that crowd of unmasked faces, was horrifyinng."
Now that the mandate is in place, students say they'd rather mask up than rik moving out.
“If we’re going to be able to stay on campus, I would 100% say wearing a mask is a really good trade off for that," Collins said. "I’m scared of having to go all online, I really don’t want to do that like last year."
