CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University says they're investigating pictures circulating that people claim include Clemson students making racially-charged statements on social media recently.
FOX Carolina received several messages regarding these posts, asking us to look into them. We reached out to the university and received this response from Phillip Sikes, the communications director for the Division of Student Affairs:
In recent days, social media statements attributed to Clemson students expressing racist or otherwise offensive sentiments have been brought to the University’s attention.
Racist and dehumanizing expression do not reflect the Clemson community’s values of honesty, integrity and respect and the University denounces them in the strongest possible terms.
These incidents are being investigated by the University.
