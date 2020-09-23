CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson University spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the university is investigating reports of multiple student gatherings that took place over the weekend which may have violated the university's COVID-19 safety policies.
Joe Galbraith released this statement to FOX Carolina concerning the investigation:
“The University was made aware of several student gatherings that took place over the weekend. Individuals or organizations found in violation of COVID-19 health and safety directives outlined in the Student Code of Conduct in an egregious manner will be subject to interim suspension from the University pending the outcome of an investigation.
While we are not allowed to share confidential student disciplinary records, information related to student organizations is a matter of public record and will be posted online consistent with our normal reporting procedure for the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act."
