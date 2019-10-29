(FOX Carolina) The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted to pave the way for college athletes to prosper from their performances in a move that counters their previous stance on the issue.
In South Carolina, a state with many successful colleges and student-athletes, the vote forces officials to really sit down and evaluate how to create a framework that will permit them to compensate their own players, while adhering to the national standards developed by the Board.
Clemson University's Director of Athletics, Dan Radakovich, says the university is encouraged by the vote:
We are encouraged by the vote from the NCAA Board of Governors today affording student-athletes the ability to benefit from their name, image and likeness. We look forward to engaging with the NCAA, Atlantic Coast Conference and others in creating a consistent national framework within the guiding principles set forth by the working group.
In Columbia, the South Carolina Gamecocks say they, too, are excited about the Board's decision.
President Caslen and I talked following the NCAA Board of Governors announcement, and the University of South Carolina looks forward to joining with the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Division I to determine how to implement name, image and likeness benefits for our student-athletes.
The University has a track record of offering services and opportunities to its student-athletes. For example, five years ago, Carolina was the first SEC school to endorse multi-year scholarships through our "Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise."
We are anxious to be part of the discussion around shaping future ideas to further enhance the student-athlete experience on our campus.
- Athletics Director Ray Tanner
We also reached out to some Division II schools in the area to hear their thoughts on the matter.
Brian Hand, the Assistant Commissioner for External Relations with Conference Carolinas issued the following statement:
We look forward to working with those in our conference and in the NCAA over the coming months with our emphasis being on helping to find a solution that works best for student-athletes and institutions in Division II.
The Southeastern Conference also had a positive response to the vote, calling it "a step in the modernization of rules related to opportunities made available to student-athletes."
We are proud of the support we provide to our student-athletes in the Southeastern Conference and believe it is important, whatever the future may hold, to maintain the elements of the current college athletics system that most effectively benefit student-athletes across the country. We look forward to participating in a process that will produce an outcome that is thoroughly considered, fair and beneficial to student-athletes and consistent with the principles and guidelines outlined today by the NCAA Board of Governors.
- SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey
