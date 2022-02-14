CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University officials announced that the school is changing its Covid-19 testing policy after getting recommendations from public health experts.
Officials said the required testing for students and employees is moving from weekly to bi-weekly. This means that everyone will be tested every 14 days going forward.
According to officials, this decision came after the number of Covid-19 cases declined over the past month.
Students and employees will switch to this new schedule following their next required test, according to officials.
Officials said these protocols will be reviewed weekly as University leadership continues to monitor the situation.
