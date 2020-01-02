CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University police say there were a string of burglaries and attempted thefts over winter break, and they're looking for more information for their investigation.
The attempted burglaries reportedly happened in the Harris Smith Building and Martin Hall, while successful thefts happened in Earle Hall and Sirrine Hall.
Anyone with information should cal 864-656-2222 or email police@clemson.edu.
CUPD shared these tips to help deter thefts:
- Keep valuables out of sight and secured. This includes purses, wallets, cell phones, electronics, and jewelry. Never leave them unattended.
- Do not carry more than you need; leave unnecessary valuable items securely at home.
- Safeguard your wallet, checkbook, and credit cards.
Students and others on campus should call 911- or CUPD directly to report suspicious activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.