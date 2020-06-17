CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - June 17, 2015 is a day that lives on in infamy for South Carolina.
Five years ago, avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof walked into the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where he shot and killed nine innocent churchgoers: the Honorable Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Susie Jackson, Ethel Lance, Rev. DePayne Middleton, Tywanza Sanders, Rev. Daniel Simmons, Rev. Sharonda Singleton, and Myra Thompson. Roof was found guilty and sentenced to death by lethal injection.
Today is June 17, 2020. Five years on, the former Charleston police chief - now chief for the Clemson University Police Department - still feels the impact of that tragic day.
Greg Mullen spoke with us about what he faces now in 2020. On the verge of tears, he recalled the first moment he remembered that day.
"I feel like a lot of us feel like there's a part of us that is still right there...tonight, I'll remember at 9:28," he said.
"That's when my phone rang."
Just minutes before, Roof had entered the church. He was invited by the nine church members to pray with them, before he shouted racial slurs and opened fire on them inside the sanctuary.
Mullen tells us he was ready in every official capacity as a seasoned chief with military experience. But the scars he bears aren't visible.
"I told you that everything I had done up to that moment prepared for that event, except for the emotional side of it," he said, "that would live on for years."
What sticks with him the most isn't the flashes of red and blue police lights on the scene. For him, the strength of the survivors and the families of those that didn't make it are what kept him going in the darkest hours.
"Oh man....they helped me much more....than I helped them, they still do," he admitted.
Mullen says they forgave a killer, one who spewed hatred because of the color of another person's skin. He says their grace has helped him see his calling.
"I feel like I have a duty to make change where I can."
In the year following the Charleston shooting, Mullen tells us the community came together, holding multiple town halls and discussions on how to move forward together. His advice? Do the same, and learn to listen more than talk, especially during the uncomfortable conversations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.