Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, a Clemson University Safe Alert message was issued after officers with the university police department said they were investigating a reported sexual assault. 

According to Clemson Police, the assault occurred on Thursday October 3 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. in the third floor restroom of the Robert Muldrow Cooper Library. 

Police say the incident was reported on Sunday morning.  

According to officers the suspect was wearing Khaki pants, a button-down shirt and blazer. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the CUPD at 864-656-2222. 

