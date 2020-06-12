CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Tillman Hall is Clemson University’s signature landmark with a clock tower that overlooks Bowman field. It also houses the College of Education, which is Keon Carter’s major.
“I believe in the mission of Clemson and look to be a Tiger,” Carter said.
The hall is named after Ben “Pitchfork” Tillman, a white supremacist and founder of Clemson.
“I do think that Clemson can work on their diversity and I think they’re getting there,” Carter said.
The Board of Trustees unanimously voted to request an exemption from the Heritage Act in order to rename Tillman Hall it’s original name, Main Building. The Heritage Act forbids the removal of historic figures without two-thirds of a vote from the state legislature.
“The change will make Clemson foster a diverse community that all students feel comfortable,” Carter said.
The board also voted to remove John C. Calhoun’s name from the Honors College, which in now named Clemson University Honors College. Calhoun, defended slavery and owned them on Fort HIll Plantation where the university now sits.
“I think this is a step in the right direction,” Nathan King said.
He’s a political science major at Clemson and says he supports the movement that calls for diversity and inclusion.
“Since it’s growing I think we need to make sure everyone’s unified in the growth and no one’s left behind,” King said.
Dr. James Clements is Clemson University’s president.
“The board will make the request on this one and this one only for Ben Tillman,” Clements said.
He says even before protests throughout the country the university created a task force to discuss those possible name changes.
“I’m thankful for all of those who have exercised their right to speak and share their views,” Clements said. “We have more work to do and we’re 100 percent committed to doing that.”
Many students say it’s time for progress.
soon there will be only education of the socialist fashion at this rate no history will be taught and no forms of government other than socialism . think about it while you still can .
