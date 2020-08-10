GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Dozens of Facebook posts sent to the FOX Carolina newsroom as an earthquake rattled homes and nerves.
One Facebook read:
“Yes! Earth shook under my feet!”
And another post:
“We felt it in Pickens, SC.“
The United States Geological Survey reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Sparta, North Carolina and tremors could be felt from Virginia to Tennessee, to the Upstate.
“It may have woke me up too,” Dr. Ronald Andrus said.
He’s a civil engineering professor at Clemson University and explains exactly what happened.
“Stretches have built up in the ground and to the point where they overcome the strength of the rock and there’s movement,” Andrus said.
He says released energy spreads through soil, rock, and up the surface.
“The soils of the surface fail, that failure can result in cracking of the ground,” Andrus said.
There’s a reason people in the Upstate felt tremors. Andrus says rock traveled without losing much energy.
“The hard rock that’s beneath us that is not as fractured as other areas of the world,” Andrus said.
The earthquake caused damaged to a gym, a salon, and homes in North Carolina.
“We had one in 1913 in Union, SC,” Andrus said.
That earthquake measured a magnitude 6.
