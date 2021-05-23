CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University officials announced on Friday that COVID-19 requirements will change for individuals that provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They will remain the same for everyone else.
Officials say that starting immediately, changes for fully vaccinated individuals include:
- No face-covering requirement in university facilities except in instructional spaces (classrooms, labs).
- No quarantine requirements following known exposure for fully vaccinated individuals.
Starting on June 1, further changes for fully vaccinated individuals will include:
- No mandatory testing requirements for fully vaccinated individuals that voluntarily uploaded proof of vaccine using their upload tool.
According to officials, individuals who are not considered fully vaccinated will need to continue to follow the current face covering, quarantine, and testing requirements.
The current recommendation for physical distancing in University facilities will remain in place. Events and large gatherings will still need to go through University protocols for approval, according to officials. These guidelines remain in place for all individuals.
Officials say that fully vaccinated individuals can upload proof of vaccine through the University's upload tool.
Clemson University released this additional information in their statement announcing these new changes:
"As further guidance and vaccination data becomes available, the University will continue to evaluate and update its health protocols.
Clemson’s leadership will continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and community, and any adjustments to policy and procedures will be made in conjunction with internal and external public health experts.
Visitors are welcome on Clemson’s campus and statewide facilities and are encouraged to follow the same guidance for face coverings and physical distancing described above."
According to officials, vaccines are not required but are encouraged.
The full release can be found here University updates face covering and testing requirements · Clemson News
