CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) With the South Carolina Democratic Primary just days away, Clemson University conducted a preliminary poll to predict who may claim victory in the Palmetto State.
The Palmetto Survey was conducted by a professional polling firm from February 17-25. It asked 650 people, who say they plan to vote in Saturday's primary, a multitude of questions aimed at gaining a better perspective of how voters feel about each Democratic candidate.
The three main questions asked were as follows:
- If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?
- What do you like most about your choice for president?
- Please tell me if you have heard of the candidate, and if you have a positive or negative opinion of them.
For the first question, Joe Biden came out on top among the participants, taking 35% of the votes. He was followed by Tom Steyer, who had 17%, and Bernie Sanders coming in third with 13% of the vote.
The Palmetto Poll's research shows that though Biden has not claimed victory in the previous primaries, he has wider name recognition in the southern state of South Carolina. He also stood in favor of older Democratic primary voters.
The second question saw that most voters made their decision based on who they believed to be the strongest leader.
For the third question, 98% of voters had heard of both Biden and Sanders. However, their positive opinion of Biden outweighed Sanders' by 9%.
Tom Steyer ranked third, with 93% of voters having heard of him. 62% of people had a positive opinion of him - beating Sanders' 54%, and coming in just one percent short of Biden's 63%.
The University says their survey has a margin of error of 3.8% and a 95% confidence level for the results. 65% of the voters were women, and 57% were black. The majority of participants were in the 65+ age range.
Voters will head to the polls for the South Carolina Democratic Primary on Saturday, February 29.
