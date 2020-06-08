CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University on Monday said their investigation into pictures circulating on social media which people claimed featured Clemson students making racially-charged statements were in fact not made by Clemson students
FOX Carolina received several messages regarding these posts, asking us to look into them. We reached out to the university and received this response on June 3 from Phillip Sikes, the communications director for the Division of Student Affairs:
In recent days, social media statements attributed to Clemson students expressing racist or otherwise offensive sentiments have been brought to the University’s attention.
Racist and dehumanizing expression do not reflect the Clemson community’s values of honesty, integrity and respect and the University denounces them in the strongest possible terms.
These incidents are being investigated by the University.
On Monday, June 8, the university released a follow up statement revealing that, "Upon investigation this has proven to be a false attempt to tie racist commentary to the Clemson community through fake social media accounts attributed to an individual purported to be an incoming Clemson freshman."
The offensive posts were from social media accounts belonging to a "Conor Blackmon" and the university said no such person is registered at the school.
The university also asked two professors who are experts in analyzing antics of social media trolls to analyze the accounts. The professors concluded that the accounts were setup and are being operated under false pretenses.
"Clemson deeply regrets any pain and concern these posts have caused, especially to our students and alumni of color," the university said in the statement. "The University will continue to closely monitor social media for this type of activity and respond accordingly."
MORE NEWS - Coroner: Anderson County man runs off roadway, hits creek embankment, drowns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.