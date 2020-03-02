CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University sent a letter to all students studying abroad this semester on Monday, asking all 385 of them to return home to the United States by March 8 due to coronavirus concerns.
The virus has sickened more than 89,000 people worldwide and has claimed at least six lives in the United States.
A Clemson spokesman shared this letter that was sent to the study-abroad students on Monday:
As we continue to monitor the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), our team here in Clemson is working closely to ensure your safety and wellbeing.
The situation is rapidly evolving, and current levels of infection, as well as official recommendations from the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control merit your immediate return to the United States.
We understand this may be a stressful time for you and this was a difficult decision to make. As much as we regret disrupting what we are sure is a wonderful educational and cultural opportunity, please know that the University values the safety and well-being of its students above all else, and those values have guided our decision. While we can only imagine the disappointment you may feel regarding this news, we write to you today to provide both updates and resources to facilitate your return to the U.S.
In an effort to help guide you through the transition back to the States, we have identified a number of knowledgeable education abroad staff in each of our colleges and the Pam Hendrix Center for Education Abroad, and one will be assigned to work with you specifically. This individual will be reaching out to you directly, as will an academic advisor.
Below are specific guidelines to facilitate your return to the United States.
TRAVEL GUIDELINES
- We are asking that, if at all possible, you arrange to return to the United States no later than March 8. Your safety is our prime concern, so the University will reimburse you for reasonable travel expenses directly related to your return, including flights completed no later March 8.
- Please don’t be worried you cannot afford to fund your return ticket. Your Clemson University liaison can provide further information if you need assistance. Save all receipts.
- When booking your ticket, investigate options. Try to change the return date on your existing ticket or consider booking a one-way ticket. Be sure to ask the airline about waiving the change fee, and we recommend purchasing the least expensive coach seat available.
- Be mindful of possible airport closures and know there may be restrictions on which U.S. Ports of Entry can accommodate travel back from the country you are departing.
- Refer to the CDC’s Travel FAQs for COVID-19 for current travel advisories.
GUIDELINES UPON RETURN
- Follow recommendations from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention for travelers.
- You will need to abide by any screening protocols required by the university and are required to call the Redfern Health Center at 864-656-3571 during business hours as soon as possible upon your return. Redfern professionals can also provide valuable health information.
- It is important for you to have health insurance when you arrive back in the United States. The insurance you currently have for your study abroad program covers you while abroad and will expire upon your return. Please review your U.S.-based health insurance to verify whether it is still active. You or your family may need to renew your coverage.
- If you need assistance acquiring insurance coverage, the University is working to provide additional insurance options, and we hope to have more information to share soon.
Again, we know this decision is going to be disappointing to you. We are working hard to minimize the disruption and make your return to Clemson as smooth as possible.
Please know the Pam Hendrix Center for Education Abroad is a valuable resource for answering any questions you may have. We look forward to having you back home and continuing your path toward a Clemson degree.
