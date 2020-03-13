CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, one day after Clemson University announced it would switch to entirely online instruction during the week following spring break, university officials said events statewide were being suspended.
Below is the full statement from the university:
Clemson University announced today the suspension of all University events statewide through Sunday, March 29. Events scheduled for March 30 and beyond will continue to be evaluated, and any changes will be communicated as soon as decisions are made.
Additionally, the University encourages all scheduled in-person meetings and conferences to be held online if possible.
Previously, the University announced its decision to move all classes to online instruction for the week following spring break. Additionally, the athletics department, along with the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced the suspension of all athletics related activities until further notice.
