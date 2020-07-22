CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The first few weeks of classes at Clemson University will be conducted online, the university announced Wednesday, out of precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials say the fall semester will begin on August 19 with online instruction, delaying the resumption of on-campus activities for another four weeks.
In-person classes are expected to take place on September 21.
The university believes that by delaying face-to-face activities, and strictly following recommended health precautions, the virus will have reduced to the point where they can safely return to 'normal.'
The delay will also allow the university to test all students in order to provide a better means to predict infection rates in the community.
