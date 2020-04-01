CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson University Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to allow the school to issue prorated refunds for several student fees.
Those fees include unused portions of housing and dining plans, as well as student activity, recreation, parking, and transportation fees.
The refunds will reflect the unused portion of each fee as of March 23, the first day of classes following spring break.
Students who are still in on-campus housing will not receive a refund for their housing or dining plans.
The refunds will be issued by April 10.
