CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Don’t be alarmed if you see a large police, fire, and EMS presence at Clemson University on Tuesday.
The university said it will hold an active shooter training exercise with first responders and about 150 role players.
The exercise will be taking place along McMillan Road between 10 a.m. and noon.
