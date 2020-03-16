CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Clemson University President Jim Clements said online instruction will now continue for all students through at least April 5.
Additionally, all university events statewide have been suspended through April 5 and athletics have been suspended until further notice.
Below is Clement's March 15 message to the campus community:
To the Clemson community:
Clemson University officials continue to closely monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) throughout the state of South Carolina, the United States and around the world.
As part of the state of South Carolina’s effort to mitigate residents’ exposure to COVID-19, Gov. Henry McMaster this afternoon ordered the closure of all public schools – including colleges and universities – through March 31.
This declaration does allow Clemson to continue with its previously announced online instruction but will require adjustments to our campus operations and access.
In addition to the governor’s declaration today, I am announcing the following University actions, effective immediately:
- The online instruction period has been extended through at least Sunday, April 5. The University will offer no in-person classes during this period.
- All University events, programs and activities have been suspended through April 5. This includes the 2020 Spring Ring Ceremony, the annual spring football game and all campus tours.
- Those students who reside on campus should plan on not returning to campus housing until at least April 5 unless they have no other viable options. Exceptions will be granted on an individual basis and additional details will be coming from housing and residence life.
- University employees should not report to work on Monday, March 16, unless your presence on campus is deemed essential or otherwise necessary by your supervisor. Necessary university work that can be performed remotely not on university property may be authorized by your supervisor.
- Further details on how the governor’s resolution will affect work schedules will be communicated to employees as soon as possible.
- All University-related travel is suspended until April 5. Exceptions may be granted only through the high-risk travel appeal process previously established.
I want to stress that the University remains committed to completing the academic semester. Minimizing the number of people on our campuses and limiting large group interactions are the best ways to achieve that goal.
In that spirit, I am encouraging all students across the state in the strongest possible terms to conduct their online instruction following spring break from home if at all possible. If you don’t absolutely need to be on campus during this period, please stay home.
These are unprecedented circumstances and as much as I would love to see all our students back on campus immediately following spring break, it’s just not possible at this time. Following the guidance being provided is the best way to ensure that we can complete the semester and allow our students to continue their path toward a Clemson degree without interruption.
As always, we are dedicated to providing ongoing, accurate information and will share necessary information as this situation changes and further details become available. We also will continue to provide regular communication updates via emails, our website and the University’s social media channels.
Thanks for your patience and understanding. Know that we are all working hard to keep the Clemson Family healthy and safe under these very challenging circumstances.
Sincerely,
Jim Clements
President
All classes moved to online instruction following spring break.
This includes all undergraduate, graduate and Bridge courses held on the main campus and at University facilities across the state.
Below is the March 12 statement from Clements, first announcing the switch:
As we prepare for academic spring break next week, I want to inform the Clemson community of an important decision that has been made to help keep our students, faculty, staff and our community safe in the wake of the novel coronavirus 2019.
In response to the spread of COVID-19, we have made the decision to move all classes at Clemson to online instruction following spring break until at least March 30. This includes all undergraduate, graduate and Bridge courses held on the main campus and at University facilities across the state.
Please note that while classes will not take place in person, Clemson will remain open and operational. We remain committed to ensuring that our students can complete the semester as scheduled.
We encourage students who can do so to remain at home or away from campus as we seek to reduce the density of the campus population. Students do have the option to remain on campus during spring break or to return to campus following spring break.
While we expect that some operational modifications may become necessary, student services, including housing, dining and health care, will remain available for those on campus.
This decision was not made lightly and is consistent with the actions being taken by many other universities across the country. By moving temporarily to an online structure, the campus community can engage in social distancing and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, while also ensuring our students’ academic progress is not interrupted.
I know how much we all value the Clemson experience including the sense of community that we have and the physical connection with our campus, but we must think about the health and well–being of the entire Clemson family.
As we have been doing for the past several weeks, Clemson leadership and emergency personnel will continue to closely monitor this rapidly changing situation every day. If it becomes necessary to continue online instruction beyond March 30, we will provide enough advance notice to allow students to remain at home beyond that date if they choose.
Employees from across the University have been working diligently to prepare for this possibility, and we have a solid plan in place. The safety of our community and academic continuity for our students remain our top priorities.
We continue to evaluate Clemson events, conferences and other gatherings scheduled to occur in the near future. Further information will be communicated as decisions are made.
For those of you traveling next week please be safe, consider the impact of your decisions and remain aware of the changing nature of this situation. You should be mindful of your own health, but also the impact you can have on others if you become infected by COVID-19, especially the most vulnerable members of our society. Uphold the best traditions and expectations of Clemson.
Those visiting international destinations or taking cruises – especially to an area with a high risk of infection – may need to self-isolate for two weeks upon return and will be expected to check in with our Health Services staff before returning to campus.
I know that this decision, while prudent, is likely to result in questions. We are dedicated to providing ongoing, accurate information and will share necessary information with specific groups as this situation changes and further details become available.
We also will continue to provide regular communication updates via emails, our website and the University’s social media channels.
Thanks for your patience and understanding as we continue to work hard to keep our University community safe during a very challenging, and rapidly changing, period.
Sincerely,
President Jim Clements
See additional Clemson COVID-19 updates here.
