CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Clemson University officials say they're working hard to come up with a plan to safely open the campus for courses in fall 2020.
Several colleges and universities throughout the country are looking at ways to resume in-person instruction for the next academic year, and Clemson is hoping to implement a plan in coming weeks.
Right now, officials say they're "laser focused" on getting students, faculty and staff back on campus in the fall.
No official plan or start date has been released as of May 6. Clemson University has already begun slowly reopening a few outdoor recreation areas and parks.
Summer courses will be conducted online.
The University of South Carolina recently announced that they'll be welcoming all back to campus come fall 2020.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
