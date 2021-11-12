GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks prepare to face off on the football field, The Blood Connection (TBC) is preparing for the 37th annual "Blood Bowl".
The "Blood Bowl" competition between both schools will take place from Nov. 15 through Nov. 19.
TBC says it is relying on "Blood Bowl" week to bring in the lifesaving products needed for local hospitals thorough the Thanksgiving holiday season. TBC has been struggling to collect its daily need of blood donations.
TBC is partnering with the Carolina vs. Clemson Blood Drive committee to bring several blood mobiles to campus, giving students and community members the opportunity to help maintain a stable blood supply.
- Hendrix Student Center: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Bowman: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Vickery: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Ag Quad/Academic Success Center: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Riggs Hall: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Fernow Cafe: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Watt Family Innovation Center: Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Horseshoe – Sumter Street: Monday - Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Koger Center: Monday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Engineering Center: Monday – Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Kappa Kappa Gamma: Monday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Zeta Tau Alpha: Tuesday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon: Thursday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 650 Lincoln: Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
MORE NEWS: GCS registration for next school year's virtual program opens Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.