CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Before Clemson and South Carolina’s football teams meet for the Palmetto Bowl, both schools will compete in one the largest collegiate blood drives in the country: The Blood Bowl.
The 35th annual Blood Bowl kicks off Monday and continues through Nov. 22.
According to a news release, student organizations on both campuses work closely with the American Red Cross and the Blood Connection to coordinate the annual blood donation drive and invite members of the campus community and surrounding communities to donate.
The battle generates more than 4,000 pints of blood between the two universities each year, which the Red Cross said is important during the holiday season, when donations tend to decrease.
Clemson locations
The Blood Connection will have Blood Mobiles setup at locations across campus each day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be a donation location inside the Hendrix Student Center.
USC locations
There are three permanent on-campus walk-in locations at USC, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Russell House Ballroom (Greene Street)
- Thomas Cooper Library (Bloodmobile) (Greene Street)
- Close-Hip Building (Bloodmobile) (College Street)
The Palmetto Bowl rivalry game will kickoff at noon on Nov. 30 in Columbia and be broadcast on ESPN.
