Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Heading into the 2020 football season the Clemson Tigers have been named the number one team in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll.
This is the second straight year the tigers will open on top of the AP poll and marks the second poll the team has been named number one in, following it's matching ranking in the 2020 preseason Coaches Poll.
Prior to Clemson's No. 1 ranking last preseason, the program's previous preseason high had been second, the preseason rank held by both the 2016 and 2018 squads that would each go on to earn the national championship.
Clemson has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 in the preseason in nine consecutive years, the longest such stretch in school history.
