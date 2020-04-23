CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced Thursday that its Board of Trustees approved a to freeze rates on tuition and mandatory fees for the 2020-21 academic year for all in-state and out-of-state students.
The university said housing and dining fees are not mandatory, and a decision on those will be made soon.
“This tuition freeze provides a bit of stability for our families during these uncertain times,” President Jim Clements said in a news release from the university. “I want to express my thanks to our Board of Trustees for their leadership in taking this timely action as Clemson continues to provide a great value to our students and to the State of South Carolina and its citizens.”
Officials said this freeze marks the first time Clemson tuition has remained constant in recent years. The university claims the actual average out-of-pocket cost to in-state freshmen is only 36 percent of the posted tuition rates thanks to South Carolina scholarship programs and Clemson’s financial aid options. The school said than 99 percent of all incoming freshmen from South Carolina receive scholarship funding.
The university is currently under a hiring freeze, is working to reduce travel expenses, and making other temporary budget cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the school to shift it's 5,000 courses to online learning and halt classroom instruction after spring break.
The university said 162 students are still residing on campus and 121 meals are still being served daily.
The board of trustees hope it will be safe for students to return to their dorms to retrieve items sometime after June 1.
