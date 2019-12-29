GLENDALE, AZ (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers have punched another ticket to the National Championship.
The No. 3 Tigers faced the No.2 Buckeyes in Arizona for this year's Fiesta Bowl Saturday night. Clemson's offense was off to a slow start but began to pick up in the second quarter.
In the end, Clemson won 29-23.
Both teams went into the game undefeated. Now, Clemson has earned another spot in the National Championship, which will be held in New Orleans in early 2020. The Fiesta Bowl winner face-off against the Lousiana State Tigers. LSU defeated Oklahoma 63-28 earlier Saturday.
FIRST QUARTER
Clemson won the coin toss but deferred to receive until the second half.
Before the game began, head coach Dabo Swinney told the team during their pep talk, “They can prepare for a month for what we do, but they cannot prepare for who I know we are.”
The coach continued, “This is just the next step, and we got to walk it out.”
Ohio State got on the scoreboard first with a field goal at the end of the first drive from Blake Haubeil.
Tee Higgins lost his helmet in a hit during the Tigers’ first drive and was taken off the field. He was taken to the locker room for further observation early in the first quarter. He would not return until the third quarter
B.T. Potter attempted a field goal to end the Tigers’ first possession but the kick went right.
OSU's J.K. Dobbins would run 68 yards for a Buckeyes' touchdown just seconds later.
SECOND QUARTER
At the end of the first quarter, Dobbins sent the Buckeyes into the red zone with a 64-yard run, but an incomplete pass to Dobbins in the end zone forced OSU to another field goal attempt to begin the second quarter. The field goal from Haubeil was good for 13 unanswered points.
Haubeil’s third successful field goal came minutes later, in the middle of the second quarter.
Trevor Lawrence got hit hard with 5 minutes on the clock. The refs called a targeting penalty against Ohio State.
Minutes later, Lawrence was back in the game and charging to the 12 yard line, which setup Travis Etienne for a rushing touchdown just one play later.
The Tigers made it on the scoreboard with 2:45 remaining in the first half.
Trevor Lawrence would follow up with a 67-yard touchdown run with a little more than one-minute remaining in a half, bringing the Tigers within two points of taking the lead.
THIRD QUARTER
Tee Higgins was back on the field for the Tigers to start the third quarter and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins was taken off the field. Dobbins suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury at the end of the first half but returned to the field midway through the quarter.
Clemson's Etienne took a screen pass 53 yards for a touchdown to put the Tigers on top with 8 minutes left in the third quarter.
Ohio State nearly reclaimed the lead what initially appeared to be a Tigers' fumble, but after review, referees determined the pass incomplete. The first turnover of the game came during Ohio State's next possession when Clemson's Isaiah Simmons intercepted.
FOURTH QUARTER
Chris Olave picked up a touchdown with 11 minutes on the clock to put Ohio State on top again by 2.
Clemson took the ball from the 6-yard line with a little more than 3 minutes on the clock. A series of first downs later, Lawrence completed a pass to Etienne for another Tigers' touchdown.
The Tigers then completed a 2-point conversion after the play.
Ohio State was unable to score another touchdown and fell to the Tigers, 29-23.
CLEMSON TEAM STATS
The 13-0 Tigers are reigning champs, having blown past the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2018 title. Since then, Clemson has remained undefeated.
Led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers are eyeing their fifth championship appearance, and hope to bring home another trophy.
Just this season, Lawrence has completed 232 of his 337 passing attempts, totaling 3,172 yards. His completion rate is 68.8%. Not only can he throw, Lawrence has rushed for a total of 407 yards - proving he's not afraid to run into defense if need be.
While Lawrence's performance this season has been exceptional, the Buckeyes' quarterback has some elite statistics of his own.
Justin Fields has a 40-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season alone. He's passed for nearly 3,000 yards, with a 67.53% completion rate.
Both quarterbacks have strong offensive lines to protect them, but the immense power behind both Clemson and OSU's defenses will be a game changer.
Clemson's defense has racked up 37 sacks this season, and forced 17 interceptions. None of the Tigers' opponents have scored above 20 points.
Defensively, the Buckeyes are dominant. They've totaled 51 sacks this season, with defensive end Chase Young bringing in 16.5 alone. The defense has forced 13 fumbles, and 15 interceptions.
Their only opponent to score above 21 points was Michigan. Though, the Buckeyes took home that win 56-27.
Both team's coaching staffs consist of some of the best leaders in the nation.
Dabo Swinney is walking into the 12th bowl appearance of his career as the Tigers' Head Coach. He's led Clemson to three national championships, winning two.
OHIO STATE TEAM STATS
Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day hasn't been with his team as long, but his resume shows he knows what he's doing. Day, who took over the head coaching role after Urban Meyer announced his retirement, began his career in college football.
However, he also had a stint working at the professional level.
Day helped the Buckeyes win their final three games of the 2018 season after Meyer was placed on administrative leave. Since then, his team has gone undefeated.
