Clemson wins NCCA men's soccer title, beats Washington 2-0

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the NCAA College Cup championship. It was Clemson’s third national championship. The Tigers also won in 1984 and 1987. Clemson struck just moments into the game when Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler was caught out of position and Reid easily scored. Reid scored again on a header in the 15th minute.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
