CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walking around Clemson's campus, you'd be hard pressed not to see somebody connected to the ClemsonLIFE program throughout your day.
ClemsonLIFE stands for Learning Is For Everyone.
Jessica Giddens is used to living close to her family in Alabama, until joining the ClemsonLIFE program two semesters ago.
"This can also be your home too, if you feel it in your heart," she said
Giddens is one of the 40 students currently in the program, she's also in a sorority and loves going to Clemson football games.
"My experience is actually pretty good, I've been through a lot. I've been going through some mistakes, but I fix them as I go," she explained.
The goal of ClemsonLIFE is to offer an authentic college experience, while also preparing people with intellectual disability to live independently.
"We have a 95 percent rate of our graduates who are employed. The national average is between 14 and 34 percent, these programs are making a difference. They are necessary," said ClemsonLIFE Program Manager Erica Walters.
Walters has been seeing the growth, and impact, ClemsonLIFE has for more than 10 years.
"It's very authentic, the relationships here. We talk about the Clemson family and the Clemson culture and there's just the part of ClemsonLIFE that you see it here, you feel it here," she added.
Charlie McGee, grandson of former South Carolina Athletic Director Mike McGee, was on campus checking out the program in October.
"I want to be a Tiger because my brothers were in the college and so I want to follow their footsteps and live as an independent," he said.
Charlie's Dad Jerry McGee says he is happy his son has had an inclusive life growing up, but always wondered what would come after high school.
"Looking at a program from a university level, we really were not ever truly believing that that would be attainable for him. But from understanding ClemsonLIFE, understanding the different opportunities it provides, he will have those same experiences that all kids have gone to college will have," he explained.
Jerry says his dad would be happy to see Charlie as a Tiger.
"It's embraced from the very tops of the trees at Clemson, from the President to Coach Dabo Sweeney, throughout the organization that they're just willing to address these individuals, as true individuals. And so that's what lets the related student body realize that, hey, they're one of us, they're part of the Clemson nation," McGee added.
For students in the program, their schedule looks more like a full-time job.
From classes to workouts to internships.
"They want to learn, they want to be productive members of society, but that's only going to happen if they are able to live independently, if they're able to find competitive employment," said Jerry.
Students live on campus in the dorms during their first two years, doing what college students do around campus like playing kickball with members of one of Clemson's Fraternity's.
As much as ClemsonLIFE provides for the students in its program, Walters says it also provides a lot to the greater campus and community.
"They truly will say I came in thinking I'm going to make a difference in their lives, and they made a difference in mine. And I think that's huge," she said.
