CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers announced their 2021 football season on Thursday.
The season will feature 13 games, opening on Sep.4 against Georgia, and concluding with the annual rivalry match against South Carolina on Nov. 27.
Below is the full schedule. Home games are in bold.
The Tigers' annual Spring Game will be on April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.