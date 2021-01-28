Clemson logo

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers announced their 2021 football season on Thursday.

The season will feature 13 games, opening on Sep.4 against Georgia, and concluding with the annual rivalry match against South Carolina on Nov. 27.

Below is the full schedule. Home games are in bold.

  1. Sept. 4: vs. Georgia (in Charlotte, N.C.)
  2. Sept. 11: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
  3. Sept. 18: vs. GEORGIA TECH
  4. Sept. 25: at NC State
  5. Oct. 2: vs. BOSTON COLLEGE
  6. Oct. 9: Open Date
  7. Oct. 15 (Friday): at Syracuse
  8. Oct. 23: at Pitt
  9. Oct. 30: vs. FLORIDA STATE
  10. Nov. 6: at Louisville
  11. Nov. 13: vs. UCONN
  12. Nov. 20: vs. WAKE FOREST
  13. Nov. 27: at South Carolina

The Tigers' annual Spring Game will be on April 3.

The university said fans can get ticketing information at ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800 CLEMSON. 

Below is a full breakdown of the 2021 matchups:

