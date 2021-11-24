Howard's Rock gets new case

Howard's Rock at Memorial Stadium received a new protective cover less than five months after it was vandalized.

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University’s famous Howard’s Rock has been moved because of construction at Clemson Memorial Stadium, according to the university.

The rock and its pedestal have been moved to a secure location, the university said.

Construction is beginning on the WestZone Concourse Club on the new video board. The construction is scheduled to be completed before the 2022 football season.

A portion of Williamson Road near the stadium will be reduced to one lane beginning Nov. 29, with one portion being closed during winter break.

