CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University’s famous Howard’s Rock has been moved because of construction at Clemson Memorial Stadium, according to the university.
The rock and its pedestal have been moved to a secure location, the university said.
Construction is beginning on the WestZone Concourse Club on the new video board. The construction is scheduled to be completed before the 2022 football season.
A portion of Williamson Road near the stadium will be reduced to one lane beginning Nov. 29, with one portion being closed during winter break.
