(FOX Carolina) - Trevor Lawrence is once again in the running for the top college football award in the country.
The Heisman Trophy Trust announced Clemson's quarterback as one of the four finalists for the award on Christmas Eve. In less than two weeks, the winner will be announced on ESPN in a ceremony airing at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Lawrence is now the second two-time finalist from Clemson, joining ranks with Deshaun Watson. Both Watson and Lawrence are also the only Clemson players ever to be named finalists since the trust began officially recognizing finalists in 1982. If named the winner, he would earn an award named after former Clemson coach John Heisman, who served from 1900-1903.
"The Heisman Memorial Trophy annually recognizes the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity," said the trust in a statement. For Lawrence, it's also the latest in a slew of award announcements for him, which include as a finalist for both the Davey O'Brien Award and the Manning Award. He also earned ACC Player of the Year honors and was named MVP for the conference championship game.
Joining Lawrence this year include Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and two teammates from Alabama: wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones.
Last year, Lawrence finished seventh in polling for the award. Watson finished third in 2015 and second in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.