Clemson Notre Dame Football

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players during the second quarter against Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

 Matt Cashore

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has long talked of the inequality of teams who play double-digit games during this pandemic affected season vs. those with shorter schedules.

He applied that reasoning when he voted in the final Amway Coaches' rankings, placing the Tigers' College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State at No. 11.

Swinney had Texas A&M fourth in his rankings, behind Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame.

He had two-loss teams like Georgia and Oklahoma and 11-0 Coastal Carolina ahead of the Buckeyes.

Georgia's Kirbry Smart was the only other voter among 61 coaches to have Ohio State outside the top four at No. 5.

More news: 

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (AP). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.