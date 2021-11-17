CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said leading receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery on his injured foot and enter the NFL draft. Ross will miss games with No. 13 Wake Forest and the season-ending rivalry at South Carolina on Nov. 27. Swinney was unsure Wednesday night if Ross could return for Clemson's bowl game, but said it would not take him long to recover and begin training for the NFL combine. Ross is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior from Phenix City, Alabama. He missed the 2020 season after needing fusion surgery for a spinal condition.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.