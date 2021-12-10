GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Former Clemson offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Tony Elliot has officially taken the head coaching job at the University of Virginia, according to the athletic department’s Twitter page.
Elliot was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and running backs coach the last two seasons and was co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach from 2015-2019.
Elliot was also part of Clemson’s 2018 and 2019 national championships.
