Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are investigating after an armed robbery at an Autozone occurred Wednesday night.
Deputies say the robbery happened at the Autozone on Anderson Road shortly before 9 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, two suspects entered the store, one armed with a handgun and attacked the two employees by pistol whipping them.
Deputies say the suspects were both dressed in dark clothing with camouflage masks covering their faces. The suspects demanded money from the safe before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash and various other items.
Deputies said the victims suffered minor injuries and are asking anyone with information to please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville 23-CRIME.
