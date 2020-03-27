GENERIC - City of Greenville.JPG

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Cleveland Park will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, March 27, according to city spokesperson Beth Brotherton. 

Greenville Police will patrol the park and close the gates after all guests depart. The Swamp Rabbit Trail will be routed around Falls and Cleveland Park. 

A link of the detour can be found here. 

